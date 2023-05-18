Superman & Lois News "Sooner Than Later"; The CW Praises Series Brad Schwartz, The CW's President of Entertainment: Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights are on the bubble, with decisions "sooner than later."

With a break this week before the series returns next week with S03E09 "The Dress," we shared our thoughts on the potential fate of The CW's Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois in light of the network's new ownership looking to take The CW in a different (translation: cheaper, with third-party scripted shows, reality shows & sports) direction. And if the series no longer has a home at The CW, would it be something that Max would take on for at least a final wrap-up season? Or was the word already out and kept under wraps, and this season's finale might end up having a series finale vibe to it? At today's Upfronts for The CW, Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, made it official. Yup, Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights are still officially on the bubble. "We're still looking at those analyzing these shows… and looking at our budgets in 2024. We love all those shows, and they all do very well for us in different ways. We will be making decisions on those probably sooner than later," Schwartz added. Though referring to Superman & Lois as one of the network's "strongest" shows, Schwartz emphasized that the costs of those shows, as well as the "frustrating" fact that The CW doesn't have the streaming rights, is giving the network pause.

Superman & Lois S03E09 "The Dress" & S03E10 "Collision Course"

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 9 "The Dress": LOIS CONFIDES IN LANA – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and John Henry (Wole Parks) clash over how to handle Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman), while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) worries over upcoming treatments and confides in Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) about her early courtship with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Alex Garfin), Jordan (Michael Bishop), and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) work together to help Natalie (Tayler Buck) deal with the aftermath of meeting Matteo's (Spence Moore II) family. Stephen Maier directed the episode written by Kristi Korzec.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 10 "Collision Course": TRUTH – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) attempts to interview Peia (guest star Daya Vaida) in the hopes of unearthing the truth about an old case, while Clarke (Tyler Hoechlin) struggles to spend quality time with the boys. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Alex Garfin) and Jordan (Michael Bishop) find themselves at a party, where tensions between Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Jordan come to a head. As Kyle's (Erik Valdez) suspicions about a local meta-human grow, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) must juggle her personal life with a visit from the governor. Finally, Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II) makes a life-altering decision. Elaine Mongeon directed the episode written by Max Cunningham & Max Kronick.

And that was the teaser promo for the debut of Michael Cudlitz's (The Walking Dead) Lex Luthor. Cudlitz's Lex Luthor was known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knew who Lex truly was: a brutal psychopath who terrorized anyone he crossed paths with. When Lex debuts this season, Lex has been locked away in prison – but now that he's free, he's hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch).