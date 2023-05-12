Superman & Lois Fans Await Show's Fate; S03E10 Overview Released Some thoughts on what the fate of The CW's Superman & Lois could be and a look at the official overview for S03E10 "Collision Course."

As Nexstar continues making programming decisions regarding the look of the new The CW, we've seen shows renewed and canceled over the past few days. While Jared Padalecki's Walker made the cut, the prequel series Walker Independence didn't. And Jensen Ackles' Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters was also canceled (immediately igniting the #SaveTheWinchesters campaign). As for The CW's Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois, things aren't looking too promising. While the show has a strong & faithful following and strong reviews, it's not a cheap show to produce – and Nexstar isn't looking to spend a lot of money. Then again, DC Studios co-head James Gunn dropped a ten-ton hint that there might be more life to the series (at least until Superman: Legacy hits screens). Our feeling? Unless The CW is alleviated a lot of the production cost, the series will end up wrapping up its run at Max. So while we keep a watch on the news wires, we have am overview for S03E10 "Collison Course" to pass along – added into our updated rundown of the third season.

Superman & Lois S03E09 "The Dress" & S03E10 "Collision Course"

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 9 "The Dress": LOIS CONFIDES IN LANA – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and John Henry (Wole Parks) clash over how to handle Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman), while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) worries over upcoming treatments and confides in Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) about her early courtship with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Alex Garfin), Jordan (Michael Bishop), and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) work together to help Natalie (Tayler Buck) deal with the aftermath of meeting Matteo's (Spence Moore II) family. Stephen Maier directed the episode written by Kristi Korzec.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 10 "Collision Course": TRUTH – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) attempts to interview Peia (guest star Daya Vaida) in the hopes of unearthing the truth about an old case, while Clarke (Tyler Hoechlin) struggles to spend quality time with the boys. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Alex Garfin) and Jordan (Michael Bishop) find themselves at a party, where tensions between Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Jordan come to a head. As Kyle's (Erik Valdez) suspicions about a local meta-human grow, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) must juggle her personal life with a visit from the governor. Finally, Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II) makes a life-altering decision. Elaine Mongeon directed the episode written by Max Cunningham & Max Kronick.

And that was the teaser promo for the debut of Michael Cudlitz's (The Walking Dead) Lex Luthor. Cudlitz's Lex Luthor was known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knew who Lex truly was: a brutal psychopath who terrorized anyone he crossed paths with. When Lex debuts this season, Lex has been locked away in prison – but now that he's free, he's hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch).