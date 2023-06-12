Posted in: CW, Opinion, Preview, TV, TV | Tagged: clark kent, lois lane, superman, superman & lois, the cw, Warner Bros Television

Superman & Lois Reportedly Nearing Return But At What (Literal) Cost?

A report from earlier today has a plan in play that would see Superman & Lois return for a fourth season but at what cost... literally?

Based on an exclusive report earlier this evening from Deadline Hollywood, it appears that there might be a plan in place for the Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois to return for a new season. Unfortunately, the same report does not seem to bode well for the "Batman" universe-set Gotham Knights – with the series not listed as one of the two series out of the three that remain that would return (with All American: Homecoming being the other series expected to return). It appears that Warner Bros. Television made a pitch that involved a reduced license fee deal that would reduce The CW's financial stake while still working for the studio. But this is where it gets sketchy…

The returning shows should expect budget cuts that could impact production as well as casting – with the report stating that while the leads won't be impacted, the cuts could see a reduction in the number of series regular & supporting cast members (with cast options set to expire this week). And the network is expected to share some of the streaming rights to the Hoechlin & Tulloch-starrer (currently available on Max). Where the biggest concern about the show's return comes into play is with this line from DH's reporting: "In addition to trimming the cast, the series likely would lean more heavily into its core premise as a family drama going forward while still honoring its superhero roots." While it would be great to have the series return… at what cost? At what point does it no longer resemble the show that fans have embraced over three seasons? Stay tuned…

And that was the teaser promo for the debut of Michael Cudlitz's (The Walking Dead) Lex Luthor. Cudlitz's Lex Luthor was known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knew who Lex truly was: a brutal psychopath who terrorized anyone he crossed paths with. When Lex debuts this season, Lex has been locked away in prison – but now that he's free, he's hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch).

