Chucky Comes To Life Once More In SYFY's Child's Play Series Teaser

You can't keep a bad doll down. Chucky is invading the small screen in a new show for SYFY from series creator Don Mancini. He will work triple time on the series, beyond his executive producing responsibilities: writing the adaptation, serving as showrunner, and directing the first episode. In a new video posted to SYFY's social media today, we get a look at the making of Chucky the doll, which is somehow both interesting and terrifying all at the same time.

Fans are clamoring for anything they can get their hands on from the new show, so check out the BTS video down below.

Chucky Will Give The Story More Room To Breathe

"The SYFY series focuses on a vintage Chucky doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) that turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster. " The cast includes Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak), Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Jennifer Tilly (reprising her role as Tiffany Valentine from the films), and Fiona Dourif (reprising her role as Nica from the films) star- with Brad Dourif returning to voice the demonic doll.

As someone who has been terrified for over 30 years of Chucky, this series is a nightmare come to life. For fans though, this is going to do gangbuster numbers. Think about how deep into the lore and mythology they can go with a show that is just not possible in a feature film. For those that love the killer doll, I am sure you are on cloud nine. Chucky will debut in 2021.