Superman & Lois S02 Showrunner Talks Lucy Lane, New Supes/DOD Dynamic

When the second season of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois hits our screens in a few hours, Clark (Hoechlin), Lois (Tulloch), and their family & friends will still be dealing with the fallout from last season's battle with Morgan Edge aka Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) as they each face very different futures. Showrunner Todd Helbing addressed a number of those changes & challenges earlier today in an interview with EW. Two issues in particular that caught our eye were the role Jenna Dewan's Lucy Lane will play in Lois's life and the difference between Superman's dynamic with new DOD boss Lt. Mitch Anderson (Ian Bohen) as compared to Dylan Walsh's now-retired Samuel Lane.

Lucy Lane Will Offer Viewers More of Lois's Family Backstory: "In season 1 you obviously get to know Lois, and you get to know General Lane [Dylan Walsh]. You come to understand their fraught relationship and many of the reasons for it. We hit a lot of those, but we never talked about Lois' mom. We never said her sister's name once. We really wanted to get into why is Lane the way he is, why is Lois the way she is? Both of those characters are in a situation where Lane's wife just leaves one day, and Lois' mom just leaves one day, and Lucy's mom just leaves one day, what does that do to a family? When you meet Lucy, it'll explain a lot why Lois is the way she is, and what she's searching for in life, and how she's dealing with everything as an adult."

For Superman & His New DOD Dynamic, Family Matters: "I would describe it as not great [Laughs]. It's a lot of misunderstandings. Anderson is like anybody that takes over for somebody that was really good at their job in that position. When you step into that new role, you don't have the benefit of the years that that person had before you, all the experience. In this specific case, it's like you said. Lane knows Superman's secret. He's part of a family. When Superman would just take off and leave, he knew where he was going. He was either going to go see Lois or the boys. But to Anderson, when Superman takes off, he doesn't know where he's going. He can't communicate that. The frustration starts to mount on Anderson's side."

With the series set to return on tonight with "What Lies Beneath," here's a look at the teaser for The CW's Superman & Lois followed by overviews for tonight's series return as well as next week's S02E02 "The Ties That Bind":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superman & Lois | Allegiance – Season 2 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83Rcssdxymw)

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1 "What Lies Beneath": GREGORY SMITH ("EVERWOOD") DIRECTS THE SEASON TWO PREMIERE – Season two opens with the dust still settling in Smallville following the shocking outcome of the confrontation between Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner, "Tyrant") and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark struggle as a couple while Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) adjusts to running The Smallville Gazette with Lois. Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) faces new challenges on the football field, and secrets threaten to destroy Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Sarah's (Inde Navarrette) growing relationship. Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) grows concerned over Lana's (Emmanuelle Chriqui) involvement with a new mayoral candidate. Lastly, John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) and his daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck) attempt to make this new Earth their home. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing. Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 2 "The Ties That Bind": DAVID RAMSEY "ARROW" DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) opens up to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) about his ongoing struggle with visions and admits that there is only one person who might be able to help. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives some unexpected news, and tensions begin to rise between Lois and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) breaks plans with Jordan (Alex Garfin) to spend time with Natalie (Taylor Buck). Jordan Elsass, Erik Valdez and Wole Parks star. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Along with Jenna Dewan returning to the role of Lucy Lane, Djouliet Amara (Riverdale, The Porter) joins the cast as a new student at Smallville High whose past is riddled with secrets. Ian Bohen (Teen Wolf, Yellowstone) is also on board, as the new DOD boss Lt. Mitch Anderson. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.