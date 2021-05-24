Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 7 Preview: Surprise Encounters & More

After one helluva' return last week, The CW's Superman & Lois doesn't plan on letting up this week with the curiously titled "Man of Steel" (so many possible meanings there). From Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) hoping to find a way to help Jordan (Alex Garfin) control his powers to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) getting a partner in her investigation of Edge (Adam Rayner) in Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), tensions are rising. And they're about to explode when "The Stranger" (Wolé Parks) makes his move- and as you're about to see from the following preview for "Man of Steel," that doesn't bode well for Superman's long-term health. Oh, and make sure to take a second and appreciate the fact that Arrow star and Arrowverse director David Ramsey will be helming this week's chapter.

Superman & Lois Season 1, Episode 7 "Man of Steel": DAVID RAMSEY DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) struggles to help Jordan (Alex Garfin) who is grappling with a new power. Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) enlists Clark's help which leads to a surprise encounter. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jordan Elsass, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette and Wole Parks also star. Directed by David Ramsey and written by Jai Jamison.

