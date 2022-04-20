Superman & Lois Season 2 Key Art Finds The Family Looking Defiant

Okay, we know that there's about a week to go before The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois returns with the fascinating-looking "Bizarros in a Bizarro World" (trust us, you can check it out below). Apparently, so does the network because they were kind enough to share yet another very cool key art poster showcasing the family looking defiantly off into the horizon, looking to take on the challenges ahead… and the gathering storm.

With the series taking an extended break before returning on April 26th, here's a look at the preview images, promo & overview for S02E10 "Bizarros in a Bizarro World"- an episode that already looks more than worth the wait:

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1o "Bizarros in a Bizarro World": ELAT YRANOITUAC A — Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) races through the portal after Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt), but when he arrives on the other side, he discovers everything on this parallel earth is… bizarre. Navigating his way through deceivingly familiar faces and landscapes, Superman goes on one wild ride in his fight to stop Ally from merging. Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Sofia Hasmik, Dylan Walsh, and Emmanuelle Chriqui also star. The episode was directed by Louis Milito and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons, with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and David Madden.