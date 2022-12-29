Superman & Lois Season 3: Chad L. Coleman Teases Bruno Mannheim's Role

In what could best be seen as a pause in all of the uncertainty surrounding The CW with regards to its new owners, Nexstar Media Group, fans of the network's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois received a little clarity regarding the third season & what they can expect earlier this month. That's when the word came down that the third season would leap tall buildings in a single bound beginning on Tuesday, March 14th (alongside Gotham Knights), and with the date announcement came a look at the official season overview (more on that below). Now, we're checking in with Chad L. Coleman (The Orville) to see what he had to share about his joining the cast as Bruno Mannheim, the leader of Metropolis' Intergang. But as much as folks may be looking to label Mannheim as a "big bad," Coleman teased that there's a lot more going on with his character than just simple labels as "hero" and "villain."

Speaking with KTLA 5 Morning News earlier today to promote his new movie, A Christmas Prayer, Coleman shared that they were still filming and described Mannheim as the best role he's ever played, having never played a character as rich and powerful as him before. But as for how Mannheim is viewed, Coleman teases that it will really depend on the viewer's perspective. "It's hard to tag him as just the villain. He's doing some amazing things in South Metropolis. Changing, transforming lives," Coleman reveals, promising some twists and turns for the fans when the series returns.

Superman & Lois Season 3: A Look Ahead

Earlier this month, fans learned that Superman & Lois would be returning on Tuesday, March 14 (alongside the "Batman" universe series Gotham Knights), and with that news came an extensive overview for the third season that gets us up to speed on where everyone's at heading into the show's return. But apparently, that wasn't enough because we also have two preview images for S03E01 "Closer" to pass along, including an official look at Jordan (Alex Garfin) and the newest addition to the cast, Michael Bishop (replacing Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent):

The third season of The CW's Superman & Lois opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan.