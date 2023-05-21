Superman & Lois Season 3 Ep. 11 "Complications" Overview Released With The CW's Superman & Lois returning this week, we have a look at the overview for June 6th's Season 3 Episode 11 "Complications."

While fans of the old The CW's Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois await word on if there will be a fourth season of the series (and if would stay on Nexstar's network), there's still the on-screen matter of the third season for us to take a look at. With the series returning to screens this week, we have a look ahead to June 6th in the form of the official overview for S03E11 "Complications" (added to our updated rundown of what's still to come this season). As you're about to read, Clark (Hoechlin) splits time between helping Lois (Tulloch) prepare for a procedure and tracking Bruno Mannheim's (Chad Coleman) plans. But that's not even close to all that's in store – take a look:

Superman & Lois S03E09, S03E10 & S03E11 Previews

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 9 "The Dress": LOIS CONFIDES IN LANA – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and John Henry (Wole Parks) clash over how to handle Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman), while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) worries over upcoming treatments and confides in Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) about her early courtship with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Alex Garfin), Jordan (Michael Bishop), and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) work together to help Natalie (Tayler Buck) deal with the aftermath of meeting Matteo's (Spence Moore II) family. Stephen Maier directed the episode written by Kristi Korzec.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 10 "Collision Course": TRUTH – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) attempts to interview Peia (guest star Daya Vaida) in the hopes of unearthing the truth about an old case, while Clarke (Tyler Hoechlin) struggles to spend quality time with the boys. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Alex Garfin) and Jordan (Michael Bishop) find themselves at a party, where tensions between Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Jordan come to a head. As Kyle's (Erik Valdez) suspicions about a local meta-human grow, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) must juggle her personal life with a visit from the governor. Finally, Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II) makes a life-altering decision. Elaine Mongeon directed the episode written by Max Cunningham & Max Kronick.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 11 "Complications": BEST LAID PLANS – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) helps Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) prepare for a procedure but must leave the boys with her to help John Henry (Wole Parks) and General Lane (Dylan Walsh) track down the Mannheims. Meanwhile, John Henry and Nat (Tayler Buck) butt heads over her desire to help Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II), and Bruno's (Chad Coleman) plans go awry as Peia's (guest star Daya Vaida) condition worsens. Story by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing and teleplay by Katie Aldrin & George Kitson. Jai Jamison directed the episode.

And that was the teaser promo for the debut of Michael Cudlitz's (The Walking Dead) Lex Luthor. Cudlitz's Lex Luthor was known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knew who Lex truly was: a brutal psychopath who terrorized anyone he crossed paths with. When Lex debuts this season, Lex has been locked away in prison – but now that he's free, he's hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch).

