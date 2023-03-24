Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 5 "Head On" Overview Released Here's the overview for The CW's Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois S03E05 "Head On," directed by David Ramsey.

Earlier this week, Elizabeth Tulloch discussed the series-changing reveal from this week's episode and what it means for The CW's Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois moving forward. Along with her insight, we also had a chance to check out what's to come with the promo for S03E03 "In Cold Blood." Though Clark (Hoechlin) is looking for her to slow down & focus on her health, Lois (Tulloch) throws herself further into her investigation of Bruno Mannheim (Chad L. Coleman). Now, we have a look a little further ahead into the season with an overview for S03E05 "Head On." And with that episode, viewers get to welcome back David Ramsey, who helmed the season's fifth adventure – one that includes "a run-in with an old friend," a "surprise visitor," and Clark & General Lane (Dylan Walsh) sturggling to give Lois the space that she needs.

The CW's Superman & Lois Season 3 opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for a purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan. Also joining the cast this season are Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead) as Lex Luthor and Chad L. Coleman (The Orville) as Bruno Mannheim.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 3 "In Cold Blood": GREGORY SMITH DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) pursue a new lead in the Mannheim investigation against Clark's (Tyler Hoechlin) wishes. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Michael Bishop), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Nat's (Taylor Buck) attempt at a kind gesture is complicated by an unexpected obstacle. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Sarah (Inde Navarette), and Kyle (Erik Valdez) adjust to their own new normal. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Jai Jamison.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 4 "Too Close to Home": TENSIONS MOUNT – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) interrupts an intense conversation between Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and John Henry (Wole Parks). Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) tried to run interference between Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Lastly, Jonathan (Michael Bishop) has a heated discussion with Candice's dad. Stewart Hendler directed the episode written by Juliana James.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 5 "Head On": DAVID RAMSEY DIRECTS – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and General Lane (Dylan Walsh) are both having a hard time giving Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) room to make her own decisions. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) have a run-in with an old friend at the diner. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) has a surprise visitor. David Ramsey directed the episode, which was written by Andrew N. Wong.