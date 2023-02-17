Superman & Lois Season 3 Key Art: Fortress of Solitude Signals Hope With the series returning on March 14, here's new key art for The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois Season 3.

With March 14th here before we know it, viewers of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois are getting a very special look at what's to come when the third season debuts. In the trailer released earlier this week, we saw that things weren't going too well for Lois (Tulloch) – or The Daily Planet, had a chance to see more of Michael Bishop's Jonathan Kent in action, were treated to some armored badass-ery from Natalie (Tayler Buck), a tense face-off between Clark (Hoechlin) and Gen. Lane (Dylan Walsh) over who has Lois. And did we mention that Lois is pretty certain that she's pregnant? Yeah, it was a lot for everyone to process. Thankfully, new Season 3 key art seems to signal that even in the darkest of times… "Hope Will Rise":

So with that in mind, here's a look at what's ahead in the third season of The CW's Superman & Lois:

Superman & Lois Season 3: Here's What You Need to Know

Returning on March 14th, the third season of The CW's Superman & Lois opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan. Also joining the cast this season are Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead) as Lex Luthor and Chad L. Coleman (The Orville) as Bruno Mannheim.