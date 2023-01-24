Superman & Lois Season 3: Michael Cudlitz Joins Cast as Lex Luthor The CW's Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois has found its Lex Luthor in actor/director Michael Cudlitz.

Some huge casting news to report, with The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois having found its Lex Luthor in actor/director Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead, Clarice). With the season looking to have a heavier focus on Metropolis, it only makes sense that Luthor make his debut in the Superman & Lois universe (with Jon Cryer portraying him in the Arrowverse, which we learned S&L wasn't a part of at the end of last season). Here's a look at the official character description released exclusively to EW: "Lex Luthor is known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knows who Lex truly is: a brutal psychopath who terrorizes anyone he crosses paths with. When Lex debuts this season, it's been years since he dropped out of the public eye, and he's re-emerging hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him — Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch)."

Superman & Lois Season 3: A Look Ahead

Returning on March 14th, the third season of The CW's Superman & Lois opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan.