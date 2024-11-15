Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: lex luthor, superman & lois

Superman & Lois Season 4 Ep. 8 Clip: Lois Opens Up About Her Scanxiety

Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) opens up to Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) about her scanxiety in this clip from Superman & Lois S04E08 "Sharp Dressed Man."

So far, much of our focus when it comes to the CW's Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Cudlitz, Michael Bishop, and Alex Garfin-starring Superman & Lois S04E08: "Sharp Dressed Man" (directed by Cudlitz and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing) has been on Lex (Cudlitz) and the next step in his plan to destroy Clark/Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois's (Tulloch) life. But for this go-around, the focus gets much more personal as Lois opens up to Clark about the scanxiety she's feeling about her upcoming cancer screening. Meanwhile, Jordan (Garfin) and Jonathan (Bishop) are still caught up in all of the "fame fallout" from Clark's big reveal in the last episode (more on that in a minute).

Here's a look at a clip from S04E08: "Sharp Dressed Man," courtesy of the folks over at Superman Homepage:

Remember back during the season opener, when some interesting intel was dropped about Lex (Cudlitz) partnering up with someone named "Milton," who we haven't seen yet but who has already played a role in Superman's (Hoechlin) story this season? To dump more gasoline on the raging dumpster fires of random speculation, Amanda (Yvonne Chapman) dropped that "brainiac line, and… well, that was pretty much it. During an interview with ComicBook.com from October, series executive producer Brent Fletcher finally confirmed the rumblings that Milton Fine/Brainiac (an early take on the popular primarily Superman villain) would be a player during the fourth and final season.

"Considering what we needed for our story when the opportunity presented itself to use Milton, it worked out great. This is a completely different version of this guy, so that was exciting. We always like to tell our own version of [the story], and it ends up being pretty fun," Fletcher shared. Well, it appears this Monday's episode will be the big reveal, with TVLine's "Inside Line" reporting that Milton/Brainiac will appear in "Sharp Dressed Man." Of course, the report begs the question – could this be the role that Tom Cavanagh (The Flash) came aboard to play? Stay tuned! Now, here's a look back at the images that were released for this Monday's episode:

Superman & Lois: The Big Reveal

After six episodes, we thought the show would take a breather this week – but "A Regular Guy" proved us wrong in a very big way. Just to be clear, the potential situation involving Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik), Lex, and The Smallville Gazette, and the moments between Lois, Clark, and Jimmy Olsen (Douglas Smith) were more than enough to make this an excellent chapter – but it's the game-changing moment involving Clark, Superman, and the concept of a secret identity that grabbed a whole bunch of headlines.

Even heading into this week's episode, it was clear that a lot of folks suspected that Clark, Jonathan (Bishop), and Jordan (Garfin) – an issue that was beginning to play out in some very dangerous ways for the boys and they're being players on the Smallville Crows. But the dangers get dialed up to a "Spinal Tap"-loving 11 when Emmitt Pergande (Adrian Glynn McMorran) returns. Knowing full well who Clark really is (thanks for nothing, Lex), the father of Candice (Samantha Di Francesco) attempts to get Clark to reveal his identity to the folks in the Smallville diner – threatening to shoot Clark to prove his point. Faced with having to choose between remaining Clark Kent and putting lives at risk and becoming Superman to save innocents from harm… do we really need to tell you what Clark chose? We're talking costume reveal and a whole lot of do-gooding.

But with that much toothpaste out of the tube, it was time for Lois, Clark, Jonathan, and Jordan to have a serious talk about where things stood regarding his secret identity. At this point, what with everything that's gone down with being killed by Doomsday, Lex's machinations, Jordan and Jonathan both having powers and now the incident at the diner, Clark sees his keeping a secret identity as becoming more of a burden on the family than the level of protection that it used to be. Helping boost his case were the boys, who expressed how they didn't want to spend their lives lying to those they love and care for. With that, the family makes the decision that Clark will reveal his identity to the world, which he does via an interview with The Daily Planet. From here, we don't want to ruin what went down, but the CW was kind enough to share the clip (which you can check out above).

