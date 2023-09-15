Posted in: CW, Preview, TV | Tagged: preview, season 4, superman & lois, the cw

Superman & Lois Season 4 Looking More Likely for Summer 2024

A profile on the new leadership at The CW touched upon a time frame for Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois Season 4.

By the time Nexstar was done with its initial programming purge, the only things that the new The CW and the old The CW shared were the letters "C" and "W" (and "The" if you want to be technical about it). But there were some "holdover" shows from the old regime that did make the cut – Homecoming, the Jared Padalecki-starring Walker, and the Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois. But with those new seasons come changes as the new regime looks to keep programming costs down. With Superman & Lois, viewers will be welcoming back Hoechlin, Tulloch, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin, and Michael Cudlitz as series regulars – along with showrunner Todd Helbing – for a shortened, 13-episode fourth season. That also meant that Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck, and Sofia Hasmik would not return as series regulars (but possibly as recurring or guest stars). Now, we're getting a sense of when viewers can expect all three of those series to return – and it looks like it might be a while.

In a profile on the network's new leadership that included conversations with folks like The CW Entertainment president Brad Schwartz and others, the topic of the three returning shows that we listed above was addressed. "The CW hasn't completely abandoned programming that previously fueled its primetime. Long-running shows like the high school sports drama 'All American' and its spinoff, 'All American: Homecoming,' as well as the Jared Padalecki action-drama 'Walker' and the DC series 'Superman & Lois,' all have been renewed for the upcoming season. However, those shows won't likely be on air until sometime next summer on account of Hollywood's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes," reads the Variety piece. That timeline update comes a little more than a month after Nexstar CEO Perry Sook addressed the matter during an hour-long earnings call with Wall Street analysts in August. "The farther the strike goes on, they get pushed further and further into 2024," Sook revealed, confirming that the shows were originally expected during the 2023-2024 programming calendar.

