Superman & Lois Season 4 Loses Veteran Staff Writer Over Budget Cuts

Writer Adam Mallinger took to social media to announce that they would not be returning to Superman & Lois for Season 4 due to budget cuts.

The CW announcing that Superman & Lois would be returning for a fourth season is an example of something that looks/sounds good on the surface – but gets a lot more concerning the more you scratch beneath the surface for details. Yes, it's great to have the show back – especially when that means having Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin, and Michael Cudlitz returning to our screens (along with showrunner Todd Helbing). But it sure does seem to be coming at a larger & larger cost. First, we learned that the episode count was cut down to 10 eps – and that Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck & Sofia Hasmik would not be returning as series regulars (maybe as recurring or guest stars). All of this tied into new CW owner Nexstar looking to maximize what it can make off of the series – and now, the budget cuts have impacted the writers' room. Under the account name Bitter Script Reader, series staff writer Adam Mallinger (who's been with the series since S01E10 "O Mother, Where Art Thou?") took to Twitter/X to share the sad news that he won't be returning on staff for the fourth season due to those very budget cuts we just discussed.

"Disappointing news – due to budget cuts, I won't be returning on staff at SUPERMAN & LOIS for season 4," Mallinger shared in the first of three tweets. "I debated saying anything, but I've tweeted my way into literally every TV job I've had, so it seemed prudent to announce I'm available for staffing. Obviously, this isn't what I was hoping for, but after the cuts to cast and episode order, it's no surprise, either. My showrunners were in a difficult spot, and I want to be clear they've handled it the best they could. Making TV is hard sometimes." After receiving responses of support, Mallinger followed up by adding, "Limiting myself to mostly 'liking' posts because otherwise I'm gonna miss someone, but you're all making me feel like George Bailey here with all the kind, supportive things you're saying. Thank you all."

Disappointing news – due to budget cuts, I won't be returning on staff at SUPERMAN & LOIS for season 4. I debated saying anything, but I've tweeted my way into literally every TV job I've had, so it seemed prudent to announce I'm available for staffing. — Bitter Script Reader (@BittrScrptReadr) October 17, 2023 Show Full Tweet

