Superman & Lois Season 4 Set for Fall; Opener "Will Make You Cry"

CW's Brad Schwartz confirmed that the final season of Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois will debut this fall.

Up until now, most of our updates on the fourth & final season of CW's Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin, and Michael Cudlitz-starring Superman & Lois have focused on on-set looks as filming rolls along. We've even gotten some social media goodness from Erik Valdez, Wolé Parks & Tayler Buck about making return appearances during the final run. But now, our focus shifts to the business side of things, with CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz noting during today's Television Critics Association Winter Press Event that the series will return this fall – feeling that it would be "wasted" during the summer season. Teasing that this will be the biggest season yet ("going to blow your minds"), Schwartz added, "I watched the first episode last night. It will make you cry."

"While we're sad to say goodbye to 'Superman & Lois' at the end of Season Four, we're grateful for the time we've had with our amazing cast, crew, VFX teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers. Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that's what was created—on and off screen," shared showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher. "We'd like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB, and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey…and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in. We're thrilled about what we have in store in our final season, and can't wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois, and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show's history—Lex Luthor." Heading into the final season, the series faces an abbreviated episode count (10 episodes), reductions to the production's budget & writers' room, and departures of series regulars Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck & Sofia Hasmik (though some are appearing as recurring or guest stars).

