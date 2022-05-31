Superman & Lois Star Emmanuelle Chriqui Talks Big Reveal, Lana-Rho

After an extended break, The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois returns with the interestingly-titled S02E12 "Lies that Bind"… and we'll just put it out there. There's only one storyline we're interested in, and that's the fallout from Clark (Hoechlin) revealing himself as Superman to Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) for the first time and ho that will impact Clark, Lana, and Lois (Tulloch) moving forward. So who better to get some perspective from than Chriqui, who shared how she felt when she first learned about the big reveal as well as what it's been like playing two Lanas. "When I read the script, I was like, 'No way. No. Way. Is this seriously happening right now?' It was a magical moment to film, the way we did it at sunset in the middle of this long road. It felt like a special moment when we were filming it, and it seems like that translated and was a good payoff for the audience," Chriqui revealed in an interview with TVLine while confirming that this line being crossed is "going to forever change the dynamic between everybody."

As for Lana-Rho, the actress is enjoying the opportunity to demonstrate Lana's various aspects. "It's so fun and different. Lana Lang is so the do-gooder and Lana-Rho is the complete opposite, so it'll be interesting to see where they take that. Adam Rayner and I were talking about how funny it is that Tal-Rho in the 'real world' has no idea that Lana is his wife in the Bizarro World," Chriqui explained. Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview & promo trailer for S02E12 "Lies that Bind," followed by the official episode overview for the following episode, S02E13 "All is Lost." And if you're thinking that those aren't the most optimistic-sounding titles? You might be right…

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 12 "Lies that Bind": SUPERMAN & LOIS IS BACK WITH AN ORIGINAL EPISODE! — We pick up right where we left off with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) levitating in front of Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Meanwhile, Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) question whether Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark are telling them the complete story. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) tries her best to get Sarah (Inde Navarrette) to acknowledge Jordan. Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik, Taylor Buck and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by David Mahmoudieh and written by Rina Mimoun. Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 13 "All is Lost": LOST – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) disagree on the best way to figure out if Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) went to the Inverse World. Meanwhile, John Henry (Wole Parks) makes a surprising discovery and Lois sets out to track Lucy (guest star Jenna Dewan) down. Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Sofia Hasmik, Wole Parks and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Elaine Mongeon and written by Kristi Korzec.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons, with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and David Madden.