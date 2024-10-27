Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, superman

Superman Update: James Gunn Was Working on Film Trailer This Weekend

Though it's not finished, Superman writer/director James Gunn shared that he was working on the DC Studios film's trailer this weekend.

Earlier this month, during DC Studios' New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024) panel for Creature Commandos, co-CEO James Gunn had quite a few updates regarding other films and series on the way from his and co-CEO Peter Safran's New DCU. In terms of David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan-starring Superman, the film's writer/director has some particularly interesting insights. In terms of Krypto, who was revealed to be in the feature film heading into NYCC 2024, Gunn noted that the super pup was an "incredible part of the story." In terms of the film itself, Gunn shared that they were deep into post-production, that things were going "extremely well," and that he "feels good" about the film overall at that point.

Regarding Corenswet, Gunn couldn't sing his praises high enough, promising that his Man of Steel will "blow people the f**k away" and that audiences will have a better appreciation for the "depth of his talent." With Brosnahan, Gunn shared that audiences will "die for her" take on Lois Lane – while also highlighting Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific. In terms of a trailer, Gunn was asked when the first preview footage would hit screens – with Gunn noting that the wait would be "not too long" – but also "not too soon." A week later, the trailer became a topic again – this time, on social media. When asked if the trailer was finished, Gunn responded that it wasn't but, "I worked on it this weekend." Pure speculation? We think that we might get a teaser of some type before the end of the year – maybe around New Year's Eve. If we do get that, though, I wouldn't be expecting too much in terms of actual footage – will most likely be a tone-setter with a headline-worthy "Oh Shit!" moment. Here's a look at a screencap of Gunn's response on Threads regarding the status of the film's trailer – followed by a look back at some of what else we've learned about the film and a rundown of who's who ahead of next summer premiere:

Superman "Very Loyal" to Comics But Has "James Gunn Twist": Merced

Checking in with Josh Horowitz and his Happy Sad Confused podcast last week, Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) had a message to share with fans out there who have been wondering what they can expect from Gunn's efforts. "The whole movie is very loyal to the comic books but with a James Gunn twist. I really think it's funny, it's clever, it's heartwarming…at least, that was my experience on set. Obviously, things can change in the editing room but… God, I loved James," Merced shared, explaining how Gunn created a set environment that allowed the actors "room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role."

Merced continued, "He's so prepared. I could exhale on set and didn't need to worry about exhaling after because James is one of those people who knows exactly what he wants, will stop at nothing to get it, has a shot list, communicates with his team, and they're all prepared when they get there because they've worked with him for twenty plus years." The actress added, "When somebody is in charge and on it, you have room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role. That was the loveliest part of that experience."

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," and Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent."

Joining them are Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Daily Planet sports editor Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) as Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as skilled Daily Planet reporter Ron Troupe – with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. (from Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2) set to appear, along with Alan Tudyk in an undisclosed role. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) will score the film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!