Supernatural: Ackles, Padalecki & Collins on Revival's Format, Tone

If a Supernatural revival does happen, Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins have some thoughts on the format and the tone.

Article Summary Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins discuss possible formats for a Supernatural revival.

The trio jokes about revival options, suggesting a puppet show, anime adaptation, and marionettes.

Padalecki prefers a limited series, citing the challenges of returning to a full 22-episode season.

The actors debate whether a revival should stick to the original broadcast tone or embrace a darker streaming edge.

Previously, we looked at what Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins had to share about reuniting for the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. But with this year marking the 20th anniversary of Supernatural, and the three of them looking even better than they did when the series wrapped, the topic of a return of some type will start coming up. Speaking with TV Insider in honor of the milestone, the trio was asked which format they would prefer for a Supernatural revival, like a series, a limited series, or a feature film.

With a setup like that, it was too easy for the trio to resist going for the joke. Collins envisioned "a puppet show," while Padalecki had an "anime" in mind. Ackles offered up "Marionettes," which elicited laughter and all three referencing South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone's film Team America: World Police. On a serious note, Padalecki shared, "We're all a lot older than we were 20 years ago. I don't know if I have 22 episodes of 'Supernatural' in me. I think a limited series would be great."

Regarding the tone they would want the revival to have, Ackles shared that he thought about the difference being on streaming would've brought to the show. "I've thought about this because we've been asked what would the show have looked like had it been on a streamer. And it would've been different. It would've been a little more R-rated," he explained. "But part of me feels like, because of what we did for so long and what the tone is, I feel like changing that now might be doing it a disservice. I could see the benefit in keeping it like a broadcast show."

Padalecki noted that he liked "the rules that broadcast television put on us because we still played." When Ackles added that they were still able to push the envelope with the show, Padalecki agreed: "We pushed the envelope so much within those boundaries. There's an art to that." Collins shared that he had asked series creator Kripke, "If you ever did a reboot of 'Supernatural,' what do you think it would be?" Kripke's response? "He said he would want it to be as horrifying as possible," Collins added. Padalecki wasn't surprised by Kripke's perspective, with Ackles noting, "He's doing that. It's called 'The Boys!'"

