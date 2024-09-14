Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, Supernatural

Supernatural Anniversary: Misha Collins Shares Look at Early Years

In honor of the anniversary of Supernatural, Misha Collins posted a video reminding fans of a great behind-the-scenes look at the early days.

It just feels right to have the anniversary of the premiere of Eric Kripke's Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins-starring Supernatural fall on a Friday the 13th – but that's exactly what it did this year. Airing on September 13, 2005, the David Nutter-directed, Kripke-written episode introduced viewers to the world of Sam (Padalecki) and Dean (Ackles) Winchester and their creature-hunting ways. Three years later, Sam and Dean would be joined by the angel Castiel, first introduced in Season 4 Episode 1: "Lazarus Rising" (directed by Kim Manners and written by Kripke) – with the series going on to run for another 11 seasons after that.

As the SPN Family awaits word on when the boys will be making their return (feeling much more now like a "when" than an "if"), Collins shared a preview and a reminder of a great behind-the-scenes look at the series that was produced only a few seasons into the show's run. Of course, you might be asking yourselves just how much of it is just them having a whole lot of fun with the idea of a "behind-the-scenes doc" – and you would be right to do so. Clearly, they had fun, and it's tough not to smile at watching the cast, creative team, and production all vibing together – clearly, a close-knit group.

"19 years ago today, the first episode of #Supernatural aired. A few years later, I made a little behind-the-scenes documentary showing the inner-workings of the show and how the personalities and work ethic of the cast and crew proved to be the lightning-in-a-bottle that made this such an enduring and iconic series. If you haven't watched it, think it's a nice window into our little world," Collins wrote as the caption to his Instagram post – which also included a video clip from the behind-the-scenes featurette:

