Supernatural: Eric Kripke Talks Tweet; Apologized to Jared Padalecki

When the news first broke on Thursday that The CW, Jensen Ackles, his wife & recurring SPN guest star Danneel Ackles, and former Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson were developing the Supernatural prequel spinoff The Winchesters, the initial reaction was strong and positive. One of those voicing their approval was SPN and The Boys creator Eric Kripke, taking to Twitter to offer them luck and his blessing. But since that time, things got a little shaky when Jared Padalecki took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the news and the way in which he first heard about it. Since that time, Padalecki and Ackles have spoken and everything appears to be smoothed over ("Once brothers, always brothers"- more on that below), and now Kripke has taken to Twitter to explain his original tweet was written under the assumption that Padalecki knew already. "Guys. When I wrote this, I assumed Jared knew. I was wrong. I already apologized to him & [Jared Padalecki] & [Jensen Ackles] worked it out. I love them both like brothers, both equally contributed to #SPN. Families have bumps, they overcome them, that's why they're family," Kripke wrote in his tweet earlier on Saturday- here's a look at the screencap:

And here's a look at Kripke's original tweet:

Guys. When I wrote this, I assumed Jared knew. I was wrong. I already apologized to him & @jarpad & @JensenAckles worked it out. I love them both like brothers, both equally contributed to #SPN. Families have bumps, they overcome them, that's why they're family. #SPNFamily https://t.co/SVR1kLxxQy — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 26, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look back at Padalecki's tweet from yesterday letting everyone know that he and Ackles had spoken:

@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good.

The show is early in the process with miles to go.

We've travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps.

Bumps don't stop us.

Once brothers, always brothers. #spnfamily — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Earlier that day, Padalecki offered a new tweet expressing love for the support he's received but also telling fans not to go after anyone with "hate or threats." In his tweet, Padalecki wrote, "Hey world. Thank you for the love. Please PLEASE don't send any hate or threats. I care deeply about everybody involved and would be in true misery if any of them were harmed or threatened." Here's a look at the original tweet:

Hey world.

Thank you for the love.

Please PLEASE don't send any hate or threats.

I care deeply about everybody involved and would be in true misery if any of them were harmed or threatened. — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at Padalecki's tweets from Thursday night:

Jensen and Danneel Ackles will executive produce the project through their company Chaos Machine Productions, which has an overall deal at Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind Supernatural which also is producing The Winchesters in association with Chaos Machine- with head of development Renee Reiff serving as the representative. "After 'Supernatural' wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn't over. Because like we say in the show, 'nothing ever really ends, does it?'," Ackles said is a statement. "When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents' relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey."

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.