Supernatural: Jared Padalecki's Bravelecki: An Epic Tale of Man & Wood

As the SPN Family continues counting down the days until Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins), and the rest of "Team Winchester" fight the good fight one last time against the biggest "big bad" of all, God (Rob Benedict), the cast, crew, and creative teams have been sharing their thoughts and images from the final days of filming. We've been making it a point of bringing it to you because (A) Supernatural viewers love to know anything and everything about their beloved series and (B) a show that's last 15 seasons is deserving of recognition and respect when its time for it to come to an end.

But damn it's been some heavy kicks to the "feels" the past couple of weeks, which is why we wanted to share this "lost gem" from a few days ago, courtesy of Jake Abel (Adam/Archangel Michael). In the following video shared by Abel via social media, we see not just the makings of an impressive up-and-coming filmmaker but also the beginning of a potential cinematic blockbuster franchise for Padalecki. But the one to keep your eye on? Driftwood. He's got that DiCaprio vibe to him, big into the method acting. But don't take it from me, check out Bravelecki for yourselves below (followed by a "making of" look behind the scenes of the epic):

With the first of the final episodes premiering on Thursday, October 8, at 8 p.m. and a series finale locked in for Thursday, November 19, at 9 p.m. (preceded by one-hour wrap-up special Supernatural: The Long Road Home), here's a look at the end of the road for our heroes- but will it be a journey that ends with the Winchesters saving the day one last time- or with the destruction of everything?

A Look Back at When the "Supernatural" Heartbreak Began

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"