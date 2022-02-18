Supernatural: Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki & More Thank SPN Family

To say that this has been a pretty good month for Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki would be a major understatement. Because now we know that the Ackles-produced "Supernatural" spinoff prequel The Winchesters and the Padalecki-produced "Walker" prequel Walker: Independence will both be going to pilot, one major step towards series status. Another thing that looks to be going well for the duo, as well as a number of other folks from the long-running series, is the convention scene this year. Creation Entertainment is running a series of official conventions throughout the year (The Official 'Supernatural' Convention Tour) that lets the gang get back to one of the things they do best: meet, greet & interact with the fans on a personal level- and doing it on stage in front of a live audience. To make sure fans know just how much they've been missed and how much they're looking forward to seeing them again, Ackles, Padalecki, and more took part in a special video that Creation posted on their Creation TV YouTube

Here's a look at Ackles, Padalecki, Misha Collins, and a whole lot more familiar faces thanking everyone for making it through 2021 and letting them know how much they're looking forward to seeing them live & in-person in 2022:

Here's a look back to Padalecki celebrating the pilot news by making a "serious" demand of the Supernatural and Walker fans. Yes… it's time for … The Highest of High Fives!

And here's Ackles thanking the network, studio, Robbie Thompson (and his "killer" script), and Danneel Ackles for the opportunity to move the project forward, followed by huge congrats to his "brother" Padalecki and the Walker family. Following that, we have a look at the overviews and relevant intel on both prequel series:

"The Winchesters": Centered on Dean and Sam Winchester's parents – John and Mary – the series tells the epic love story of how they met and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world. The Winchesters will be told from the perspective of narrator Ackles' Dean Winchester. Supernatural co-EP Robbie Thompson will write and executive produce, with Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles, executive producing via their Chaos Machine Productions banner in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

"Walker: Independence": Set in the late 1800s, the series follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems. Seamus Fahey wrote the pilot based on a story by him and Anna Fricke, with both set to executive produce alongside Padalecki, Fricke & Laura Terry via their Pursued By a Bear banner, and Rideback's Dan Lin & Lindsey Liberatore (with CBS Studios producing).