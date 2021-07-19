Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Shared BDay Message for Jared Padalecki

Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki didn't exactly give themselves a ton of downtime between wrapping the long-running CW series and starting their first post-SPN projects. They also didn't do too shabby for each other, either- with Padalecki on the popular series Walker and Ackles joining the third season of Amazon and SPN creator Eric Kripke's The Boys as Vought's original supe, Soldier Boy. Then last month came and there was a bit of a dust-up over some surprising news when it was revealed that Ackles, his wife & recurring SPN guest star Danneel Ackles, and former Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson were developing the prequel spinoff The Winchesters. Padalecki felt he was kept out of the loop, feelings were hurt, some harsh things were said/tweeted in the heat of the moment- you know how it goes with family. But also like family, it appears things got talked out and smoothed over (as most were hoping and expecting it to) and things went back to normal. Because that's what families do after the rough spots- and they also wish members of their family happy birthday on their special days. That's why it was nice to see Ackles do that for Padalecki earlier today via social media.

"Happy Birthday ⁦[Jared Padalecki]. You may be closing in on 40 but you can still walk on water, brother. (For the record…I sank a long time ago)," Ackles wrote in his birthday tweet to Padalecki, accompanied by an amazing black-n-white image of Padalecki in front of some mountains- which you can check out below:

Jensen and Danneel Ackles will executive produce the project through their company Chaos Machine Productions, which has an overall deal at Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind Supernatural which also is producing The Winchesters in association with Chaos Machine- with the head of development Renee Reiff serving as the representative. "After 'Supernatural' wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn't over. Because like we say in the show, 'nothing ever really ends, does it?'," Ackles said is a statement. "When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents' relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey."

