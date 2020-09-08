Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Would Revisit Dean "Down The Road a Bit"

With The CW's Supernatural set to shuffle off the network's programming coil after 15 seasons (set to wrap up its run with its remaining seven episodes later this year), Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and the rest of "Team Winchester" are starting to make the rounds in support of the series' end. On Tuesday, the Inside of You Podcast with Michael Rosenbaum released its most recent episode where the Smallville alum (and Dee's thieving boyfriend on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) sat down with a returning Ackles for a deep dive into the final days of filming. From his early days on the series to what the past several months of COVID life have been like, Rosenbaum and Ackles cover a number of personal and professional topics- including if he had another season left in him (after the unexpected break, he does) and if he would return to the role.

His response about returning to the role caught us the most by the surprise because of how matter-of-fact and direct it was. While the series is ending and it feels at the right time for the actors to be able to take a breather, Ackles say he "doesn't feel like this is the long goodbye now." Responding to Rosenbaum comments that the studio would definitely be looking to bring back the franchise "five years down the road," Ackles almost sounds like he knows exactly how the entire thing will end up going down: "Let's hang this [Supernatural] in the closet for now and we'll dust her off down the road a bit"- agreeing that he could see the series coming back in a 6-episode, limited series format (check the conversation out below at the 29:41 mark):

With the first of the final episodes premiering on Thursday, October 8, at 8 p.m. and a series finale locked in for Thursday, November 19, at 9 p.m. (preceded by one-hour wrap-up special Supernatural: The Long Road Home), here's a look at the end of the road for our heroes- but will it be a journey that ends with the Winchesters saving the day one last time- or with the destruction of everything?

A Look Back at When the "Supernatural" Heartbreak Began

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"