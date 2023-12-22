Posted in: CW, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Supernatural, The Winchesters

Supernatural Return Happening? "Stay Tuned on That": Jensen Ackles

Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki shared some surprisingly promising news about the duo returning to the franchise.

Maybe it was because of the combination of the holiday season and the wave of production updates we've been getting hit with since the SAG-AFTRA strike came to an end. Whatever the reason, we almost missed out on what should be much bigger news than we've been seeing on social media. When it comes to Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki-starring Supernatural, neither of the two leads has exactly kept it a secret that the door is more than wide open for them to return to the franchise for more – depending on what's in play. Look no further than the prequel spinoff from Ackles, the righteously underrated The Winchesters – though that would turn out to be less of a prequel than an introduction to the "Winchester-verse." As you'll see below, Padalecki has even discussed how the series might still be on to this day if they ran 13-episode seasons (the norm in these streaming days).

Well, it looks like Ackles & Padalecki have decided to start moving things forward when it comes to a return of some type, with the duo addressing the topic earlier this month during the 2023 Creation Honolulu convention. "I have some ideas, and I hope that now that the writers are back and the actors are back, we all get together," Padalecki shared with the audience. Ackles added, "Stay tuned on that. There are some conversations regarding that conversation that are being had." Hmmm… could 2024 be the year that Sam & Dean make their return? And the bigger question – how?

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki's Previous Thoughts on Returning

"You know, Jensen [Ackles] and I asked for 13-episode seasons of 'Supernatural' many, many, many times. As a matter of fact, I feel like if we had done 13-episode seasons of 'Supernatural,' we'd probably still be doing 'Supernatural' right now. Because it's hard to do a long network season while also trying to be a husband and a father, and a friend," Padalecki shared during an interview with TV Insider. "I think Jim Beaver, at one of our Comic-Con panels, said about 22 or 23-episode seasons, 'You know, even if it's the best batter on the planet, if Ted Williams goes to bat 23 times, he's gonna strike out a few times.' And so I think a shortened season would just be a really strong, action-packed, story-packed season where we don't have to do an episode like 'Bugs' in Season 1 of 'Supernatural' [Laughs]," he added.

Back in May 2022, Padalecki spoke with Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville) during a visit to Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, where he discussed the future of Supernatural and how things were between him and Ackles after their major miscommunication over The Winchesters. In the clip above, Padalecki makes it clear that "the book is not closed" on the future of Supernatural– and that was aside from the prequel series. In fact, he puts it out there that if a "new book" were to happen, he would be "excited" to help bring it to life. From there, Rosenbaum asks him how things are between the SPN stars & friends after last year's announcement of the spinoff series brought some tension to social media light. Admitting that it was more "laugh/cry" when it came to how they cleared the air, Padalecki sees the incident as a "hardship" that actually strengthened their overall bond. "No one believes in Jensen [Ackles] more than I do," Padalecki says near the end of the clip- which you can check out above.

