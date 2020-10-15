Supernatural Season 15: Amara Might Not Be Sam & Dean's Solution

Do Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), and Castiel (Misha Collins) have another "secret weapon" in their final stand-off with Chuck aka God (Rob Benedict) other than Jack (Alexander Calvert)? Heading into this week's episode of The CW's Supernatural, the Winchesters meet up with Amara (Emily Swallow) aka the Darkness aka Chuck's sis. Even though she and her bro ended things pretty amicably all things considered (it takes a special kind of deity to forgive a sibling for locking you away for almost all of time and existence), Chuck's plan to wipe the entire slate clean means she can't stay out of the fray forever. "She will find herself pulled back in, just kind of inevitably," explained co-showrunner Andrew Dabb to EW.

So this sounds like great news for the boys… right? Dabb says not so fast, SPN Family. Sibling rivalry is one thing- but taking on your brother in a fight to essentially the death (and probably your own)? That makes things a little messy. "In season 11, she made the choice to give up on vengeance and essentially try to work things out with Chuck. They've had their bumps along the way. I wouldn't say they have the best relationship, but it's one thing to not have the best relationship, and it's another thing to turn against your only sibling," Dabb explained. "So, when she gets called back in, I think the question is: Is she coming back as an ally to our guys or is she coming back in as a spoiler, someone to throw a wrench in the works in terms of their plans to hopefully, fingers crossed, stop God?"

Here's a look at the official promo for the next episode "Gimme Shelter," followed by an overview of the episode as well as for the following episodes "Drag Me Away (From You)" and "Unity":

Supernatural season 15, episode 15 "Gimme Shelter": MATT COHEN DIRECTS – Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) work a case involving members of a local church. Meanwhile, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) go off in search of Amara (guest star Emily Swallow). Matt Cohen directed the episode written by Davy Perez. Supernatural season 15, episode 16 "Drag Me Away (From You)": FLASHBACK TO A YOUNG SAM AND DEAN – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are asked to investigate the murder of a childhood friend, calling them back to a motel from their past and perplexing the brothers with a case they thought was solved a long time ago. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Meghan Fitzmartin. Supernatural season 15, episode 17 "Unity": ONE WAY OR ANOTHER – Dean (Jensen Ackles) hits the road with Jack (Alexander Calvert) who needs to complete a final ritual in the quest to beat Chuck (guest star Rob Benedict). A difference of opinion leaves Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Castiel (Misha Collins) behind looking for answers to questions of their own. Catriona McKenzie directed the episode written by Meredith Glynn.

In the following two clips, Padalecki, Ackles, Collins, and Calvert discuss if Jack can be the answer to God that Sam, Dean, and Castiel need; and how their ability to "Never Stop Fighting" defines the core of what the Winchesters are all about:

Recently, the Supernatural post-production team released another Shaving People, Punting Things video offering the SPN Family a fresh look at the remainder of the season as well as at our favorites behind the scenes. Let's just say there's a whole lot of bleeding, reflecting, crying, hugging, drinking, and maybe… just maybe… one last chance to save the day:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yex3jbuf8Mo&feature=emb_logo Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Au Revoir (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yex3jbuf8Mo&feature=emb_logo) Here's a look back at the teaser "Exhaust," with two ways to take the title's meaning. Sure, it could mean what Baby leaves behind as the Impala double-times it out of another deadly situation- or it could mean what God's been doing to our heroes this entire time, softening them up for "The End." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XF2w95yiLXE Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supernatural | Exhaust | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XF2w95yiLXE)