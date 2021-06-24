Supernatural Spinoff The Winchesters: Eric Kripke, Jensen Ackles Post

Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood broke the news that The CW, Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, his wife & recurring series guest star Danneel Ackles, and former Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson were developing the prequel series The Winchesters. Focusing on Sam and Dean's parents with Ackles returning to his role as Dean Winchester to narrate, The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world. Now, Supernatural creator Eric Kripke (The Boys) is checking in to offer his blessing- while Ackles checks in with a promise.

Here's a look at Kripke's tweet offering thanks for "carrying the torch" and expressing his pride in the project from the moment Jensen Ackles told him about it:

"Been sitting on this for a while… Can't wait to share…It's the story I always wanted to know. We will hit the waypoints that have been set and fill in the rest in a way you never expected. 'We got work to do'," Ackles promised in the caption to his Instagram post promoting the news:

Jensen and Danneel Ackles will executive produce the project through their company Chaos Machine Productions, which has an overall deal at Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind Supernatural which also is producing The Winchesters in association with Chaos Machine- with head of development Renee Reiff serving as the representative. "After 'Supernatural' wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn't over. Because like we say in the show, 'nothing ever really ends, does it?'," Ackles said is a statement. "When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents' relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey."

