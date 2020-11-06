Supernatural: [SPOILERS] "Despair" Comments More Kicks to The Feels

So if you caught last night episode of The CW's Supernatural then you know Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Jack (Alexander Calvert), and Castiel's (Misha Collins) war against Chuck aka God (Rob Benedict) took a tragic turn by the time the credits rolled of the first of the series' final three episodes, "Despair." While most of the SPN Family already knows what went down, we're still going to throw on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because we have to do a little background deep-dive.

First off? The entire world's gone. Yup. Like "gone" gone. But that's not the important part. Finding themselves trapped in the bunker, Billie aka Death (Lisa Berry) wasn't going anywhere until she saw Dean dead. Only one problem- Billie didn't realize just how much Castile loved Dean and how much he meant to him. Playing upon his deal with the Empty, Castiel delivered a feel-crushing speech about how knowing Dean and the sacrifices he's made throughout his life to help others showed him what true love and happiness meant- changing him in the process. And with an, "I love you," Castiel true happiness summoned the Empty- taking Castiel and Billie with it.

With that still being a lot for everyone to take in, The CW released the clip "Inside: 'Despair'" that was clearly filmed and meant to air before the episodes because it is oddly vague and now knowing what went down? It's really, really heavy with foreboding (and cruel) teases:

Here's a look at Collins's first reactions post-episode airing:

#Supernatural Tonight, watching Cas talk to Dean, I got lost in the story and forgot for a moment that I'm the one who plays that angel and I thought, "He's how I want to be. He's openhearted and he's selfless and he's true." — Misha Collins — VOTE YOUR ASS OFF! (@mishacollins) November 6, 2020

Now here's a look at the long-running series' penultimate episode "Inherit the Earth":

Supernatural season 15, episode 19 "Inherit the Earth": CARRY ON – Everything is on the line as the battle against God (guest star Rob Benedict) continues. A familiar face returns to join the fight. The episode was directed by John Showalter and written by Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner.