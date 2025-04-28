Posted in: Amazon Studios, CW, TV | Tagged: Supernatural, the boys

Supernatural: Yup, Jensen Ackles Got Ahold of Misha Collins' Phone

Misha Collins shared a look at what went down during #SPNMINN when he left his phone in the green room - and Jensen Ackles found it.

Over this past weekend, we had a chance to pass along some of what went down when Supernatural and The Boys co-stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins made their way to Creation Entertainment's "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Minneapolis" – including insights into Ackles' upcoming Prime Video series, Countdown, and Padalecki's experience filming the final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's Prime Video series. Earlier today, Collins also offered a behind-the-scenes look at the shenanigans that go on behind the scenes. Specifically, what happens when Collins leaves his phone in the green room during the fan event and Ackles gets his hands on it…

"Jensen got into my phone again in the green room. Do I never learn? (The last image is an 8X10 photo that was sitting on the table. He doctored it with a red Sharpie. )," Collins wrote as the caption to his social media posts, including the evidence of Ackles' mischief:

Jensen got into my phone again in the green room. Do I never learn? (The last image is an 8X10 photo that was sitting on the table. He doctored it with a red Sharpie.) 📸: @JensenAckles pic.twitter.com/1okxWFvNRF — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) April 28, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Supernatural/The Boys: Why Padalecki, Collins & Ackles Apologized

Taking the stage during the Jus In Bello (JIB 15) convention in Italy earlier this month, Padalecki thanked the crowd before noting that Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins made their way out for the event after filming The Boys on Thursday. Before continuing, Ackles interjected to add jokingly, "For Season 16 of 'Supernatural…," with Padalecki adding, "If only." From there, Collins shared that the three of them reunited with The Boys and Supernatural director/EP Philip Sgriccia (who is directing them this season) – before the three of them were asked to preemptively apologize to everyone on the set, getting a good laugh from the crowd. "It didn't take long for them to realize why," Ackles added. Padalecki explained that because they've known each other for so long, they have a way of communicating with each other during filming that might surprise some folks at first. Here's a look at a clip from the event – and huge thanks once again to Fangasm for getting the word out there:

