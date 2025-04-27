Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Supernatural, the boys

The Boys: Jared Padalecki on Season 5; Gets Musical with Jensen Ackles

During this weekend's Creation event, Jared Padalecki (Supernatural) discussed The Boys Season 5 and got musical with Jensen Ackles.

We said it at the end of last year, and 2025 continues making our case for us. If you want intel and insights into what's going on with Supernatural fam Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins joining Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) for the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke and Prime Video's The Boys, look no further than the weekend conventions/fan events. At an earlier session during this weekend's Creation Entertainment's "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Minneapolis," Padalecki shared that coming onto The Boys set offered him an interesting perspective on filming and that he was proud of how Ackles was loved and respected by the show's cast and production team. Padalecki also touched upon a topic he addressed at an event earlier this month (more on that below): how he, Ackles, Collins, and Kripke have a way of communicating with each other on set that might catch some people by surprise. In the later session, attendees were treated to some musical goodness, with Padalecki on drums and Ackles on guitar (and Ackles offering a song later on).

Here's a look at Padalecki discussing The Boys, followed by a run of musical moments and more (and big thanks to Fangasm and Creation Entertainment for sharing the clips):

A fun behind-the-scenes look at Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles' entrance to their panel this afternoon at #SPNMINN! 🤩 Thank you to everyone who attended this weekend, we had so much fun! pic.twitter.com/gA0IS8nV3Q — Creation Entertainment (@CreationEnt) April 27, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The Boys: Why Padalecki, Collins, Ackles Apologized BEFORE Filming

Taking the stage during the Jus In Bello (JIB 15) convention in Italy earlier this month, Padalecki thanked the crowd before noting that Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins made their way out for the event after filming The Boys on Thursday. Before continuing, Ackles interjected to add jokingly, "For Season 16 of 'Supernatural…," with Padalecki adding, "If only." From there, Collins shared that the three of them reunited with The Boys and Supernatural director/EP Philip Sgriccia (who is directing them this season) – before the three of them were asked to preemptively apologize to everyone on the set, getting a good laugh from the crowd. "It didn't take long for them to realize why," Ackles added. Padalecki explained that because they've known each other for so long, they have a way of communicating with each other during filming that might surprise some folks at first. Here's a look at a clip from the event – and huge thanks once again to Fangasm for getting the word out there:

