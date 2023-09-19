Posted in: Preview, SYFY, TV | Tagged: preview, season 2, SurrealEstate, syfy, trailer

SurrealEstate Season 2 Episode 1 "Trust the Process" Images Released

With SYFY's Tim Rozon (Wynonna Earp)-starring SurrealEstate returning on October 4th, here's a preview of S02E01: "Trust the Process."

When the smoke cleared on the first season of SYFY's Tim Rozon (Wynonna Earp)-starring SurrealEstate, things were not looking good for Luke (Rozon) and the team from the Roman Agency. Probably the biggest headline-grabber? Luke's lost his psychic powers – meaning his ability to connect with the afterlife has been cut off. But based on what we've seen of the second season so far, it doesn't look like the team will be running out of creepy big bads to take on. With October 4th right around the corner, here's a look at what's on tap for the Season 2 premiere:

SurrealEstate Season 2 Episode 1 "Trust the Process" Preview

With a cast that includes Tim Rozon as Roman Agency head Luke Roman, Sarah Levy as top real estate agent Susan Ireland, Adam Korson as historian Father Phil Orley, Maurice Dean Wint as tech genius & inventor August Ripley, Savannah Basley as secretary-and-more Zooey L'Enfant, and Tennille Read as Luke's love interest & partner in crime Megan Donovan, here's a look at the official preview images for S02E01: "Trust the Process" – followed by a look back at the second season trailer for SurrealEstate (hanging up its shingle once again beginning on October 4th):

SYFY's SurrealEstate follows real estate agent Luke Roman (Rozon) and an elite team of specialists that handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating, and "fixing" the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure – and closings – even as they struggle with demons of their own. Developed by showrunner George Olson and Blue Ice Pictures, the series is executive produced by Olson, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Armand Leo, and Danishka Esterhazy.

