SurrealEstate Teaser: Supernatural Real Estate Agents At Your Service

It's hard to believe that it's been nearly eight months since we last checked in on Wynonna Earp stars Tim Rozon and Savannah Basley as well as Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek), Adam Korson (Seed), Maurice Dean Wint (The Kid Detective), and Tennille Read (Workin' Moms) to see how things were going with their upcoming 10-episode SYFY series The Surrealtor. Well, a lot has definitely changed in that time- with the biggest being that the series is now called SurrealEstate. Also, Rozon's character appears to have undergone a first-name change- and now viewers know to keep an eye out for it this summer thanks to a recently-released teaser for the series premiere.

Developed by showrunner George Olson and Blue Ice Pictures, and executive produced by Olson, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Armand Leo, and Danishka Esterhazy, here's your first look at the SurrealEstate– set to hit SYFY screens during Summer 2021:

"SurrealEstate" follows realtor Luke Roman and an elite team of specialists that handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating and "fixing" the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure – and closings – even as they struggle with demons of their own.

A look at the cast of SurrealEstate begins with Rozon's Luke Roman, the owner of The Roman Agency, the eponymous real estate firm specializing in "metaphysically engaged" properties. He has gained a whispered reputation as someone who could sell the haunted houses that nobody else could. Levy plays Susan Ireland, an enormously successful realtor. She is a realist who doesn't believe in ghosts or hauntings. Korson plays Father Phil Orley, a research specialist at The Roman Agency who decided to combine his keen research abilities with his understanding of spiritual matters.

Wint plays August Ripley, a technology specialist working at The Roman Agency who creates devices that can detect, evaluate, and sometimes dispatch a home's ethereal occupants. Basley plays Zooey L'Enfant, the office manager at The Roman Agency. Read's Megan Donovan is a medical student who just inherited a house from her grandfather. As serious doubts creep in about her current relationship and the stress of medical school increases, she is looking to sell this new home.