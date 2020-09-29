Swamp Thing Preview: The Louisiana Swamps Call Abigail Arcane Home

For those of you new to the series, welcome! In case you didn't hear, The CW begins reairing the first and only season of the dearly-departed DC Universe' Swamp Thing on October 6- which means it's time to start offering previews of what viewers can expect (or… "re-expect"?!?) from the live-action series. In the images below for the series pilot (along with the season's trailer), it becomes pretty clear pretty quickly that whatever the "illness" is impacting the small Louisiana town of Marais, CDC investigator Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) and biologist Alec Holland (Andy Bean) are dealing with something neither of them has seen before. And something others would like to get their hands on- even if it means getting Abby and Alec out of the way permanently.

Swamp Thing season 1, episode 1 "Pilot": When a mysterious illness strikes the small Louisiana town of Marais, CDC investigator Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) is sent back to investigate. Meanwhile, biologist Alec Holland (Andy Bean) goes missing while investigating in the depts of the swamp and something else rises in his place: Swamp Thing (Derek Mears), a mysterious creature born of the swamp's mystical and terrifying secrets. Directed by Len Wiseman and written by Gary Dauberman & Mark Verheiden.

Also starring Jennifer Beals as Sheriff Lucilia Cable and Jeryl Prescott as Madame Xanadu, with a special appearance by Kevin Durand as brilliant bio-geneticist Jason Woodrue, this one-hour drama series is filled with Southern Gothic twists and turns and characters who are corrupted by the supernatural forces that surround the town of Marais. When these unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

Based on the DC characters created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, the series is produced by Atomic Monster in association with Warner Bros. Television. James Wan (Aquaman, The Conjuring films), Mark Verheiden (Battlestar Galactica, Heroes, Constantine), Gary Dauberman (It and Annabelle films), Michael Clear (The Nun, Annabelle: Creation) and Len Wiseman (Lucifer, Sleepy Hollow, Underworld films) executive produce.