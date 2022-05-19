Tag Team Championship 3-Way Set for AEW Double or Nothing

An AEW Tag Team Championship match is set for Double or Nothing. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will defend their titles against both Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland as well as Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs. Surprisingly, the triple threat match was a request by the champs themselves, with a triple threat singles match between Jungle Boy, Starks, and Swerve set to give viewers a preview on AEW Dynamite next week.

The challenge happened after Lee and Strickland picked up another win on Dynamite this week. After the match, Lee cut a promo announcing the pair were now a top-five ranked tag team. That brought out Starks and Hobbs, followed by Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus with Christian Cage, who delivered the challenge.

Also ready for Double or Nothing are AEW Champion Hangman Page and his challenger, CM Punk. Page defeated DDT star Konosuke Takeshita on Dynamite, using Punk's signature move, the Go to Sleep, to get the victory. Punk, who was on commentary for the match, engaged in a staredown with Page afterward.

The Tag Team Championship triple threat and World Championship defense will both take place at AEW Double or Nothing, airing out of Las Vegas on Sunday, May 29th. That event will also feature Thunder Rosa putting the AEW Women's Championship on the line against Serena Deeb. The Jericho Appreciation Society will take on an alliance of the Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, and Santana and Ortiz. MJF will take on Wardlow, with Wardlow's future on the line. Both the men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals will take place at the show. Plus, Hook and Danhausen will team up against Tony Nese and Mark Sterling on the pre-show. Double or Nothing can be purchased on PPV or streamed on Bleacher Report or Fite, depending on region.

