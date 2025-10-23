Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, Talamasca

Talamasca: The Secret Order Preview: Meet Jasper, Our Next Fav Vampire

In a new clip from AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order, William Fichtner's Jasper keeps a close eye on the London Motherhouse.

Article Summary Get a first look at Jasper, the enigmatic vampire watching over Talamasca’s London Motherhouse on AMC.

A new sneak-peek clip reveals tensions in the secretive supernatural order under Jasper’s control.

Series stars Nicholas Denton, Elizabeth McGovern, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Celine Buckens.

Familiar faces from Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe return, promising major crossovers and drama.

Earlier today, we shared two teasers for AMC's Nicholas Denton-starring Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order, which offered more insights into Denton's new Talamasca recruit, Guy, and William Fichtner's Jasper, the mysterious American vampire who has pretty much assumed control of Talamasca's London Motherhouse. Now, we've got a sneak peek to pass along that offers a look inside the London HQ to get a better sense of what life under Jasper has been like. Let's just say he's not making a whole lot of fans…

Along with Denton and Fichtner, the series also stars Elizabeth McGovern, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Celine Buckens. In addition, Jason Schwartzman guest stars, and Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy) and Justin Kirk (Talamasca agent Raglan James) reprise their roles from Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire/The Vampire Lestat as crossover characters in the new series. Here's a look at the exclusive clip that was shared by Nerdist earlier today, followed by what else you need to know about AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order:

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 1: "We Watch And We Are Always There" – Guy is recruited to join a top-secret spy organization for the supernatural world. He must choose between his old life in the ordinary world and a new life as an undercover spy. Helen deals with trouble at the New York Mother House.

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 2: "A Wilderness of Mirrors" – Guy joins the Talamasca, leaving his old life as a lawyer behind. Helen trains him on the ins and outs of undercover work. Guy is sent to London on his first mission – to follow a mysterious hit man.

Denton stars as Guy Anatole; on the cusp of graduating law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.

McGovern portrays Helen, a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca, and the leader of its New York Motherhouse; Fichtner plays Jasper, a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca's London Motherhouse; Richardson-Sellers plays Olive, a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca; Buckens stars as Doris, strong-willed and with an old soul, she lives with a coven of witches on a houseboat; while Schwartzman portrays Burton, a charming, rakish vampire, leading a cloistered life in a luxurious Upper West Side penthouse.

AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca is executive produced by director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire), who also serve as co-showrunners, award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe," and Tom Williams, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!