Talamasca: The Secret Order Spotlights Denton's Guy, Fichtner's Jasper

A pair of teasers for AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order spotlight Nicholas Denton's Guy and William Fichtner's Jasper.

With AMC's Nicholas Denton-starring Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order set for a two-episode premiere this Sunday, we've got two new looks at what's to come. First up, we have a mini teaser dropping a profile of William Fichtner's Jasper, the mysterious American vampire who has pretty much assumed control of Talamasca's London Motherhouse. That clicker that Jasper has gotten very adept at using is just one of the reasons why – and it seems he has a bone or two to pick with the clandestine organization. Following that, we get to hear from the cast and creative team discuss blending a spy thriller with supernatural horrors.

Along with Denton and Fichtner, also stars Elizabeth McGovern, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Celine Buckens, with Jason Schwartzman set to guest star and Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy) and Justin Kirk (Talamasca agent Raglan James) reprising their roles from Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire/The Vampire Lestat as crossover characters in the new series.

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 1: "We Watch And We Are Always There" – Guy is recruited to join a top-secret spy organization for the supernatural world. He must choose between his old life in the ordinary world and a new life as an undercover spy. Helen deals with trouble at the New York Mother House.

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 2: "A Wilderness of Mirrors" – Guy joins the Talamasca, leaving his old life as a lawyer behind. Helen trains him on the ins and outs of undercover work. Guy is sent to London on his first mission – to follow a mysterious hit man.

Denton stars as Guy Anatole; on the cusp of graduating law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.

McGovern portrays Helen, a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca, and the leader of its New York Motherhouse; Fichtner plays Jasper, a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca's London Motherhouse; Richardson-Sellers plays Olive, a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca; Buckens stars as Doris, strong-willed and with an old soul, she lives with a coven of witches on a houseboat; while Schwartzman portrays Burton, a charming, rakish vampire, leading a cloistered life in a luxurious Upper West Side penthouse.

AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca is executive produced by director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire), who also serve as co-showrunners, award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe," and Tom Williams, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

