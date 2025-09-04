Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Talamasca, Talamasca: The Secret Order

Talamasca: The Secret Order Trailer Teases Big IWTV Connections & More

Arriving October 26th, here's a look at the official trailer and image gallery for AMC's Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order.

Article Summary Talamasca: The Secret Order premieres October 26th, expanding Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe on AMC.

The trailer reveals deeper secrets about the Talamasca, the secret society tracking supernatural beings.

Major connections to Interview with the Vampire include returning cast Eric Bogosian and Justin Kirk.

New ensemble cast features Nicholas Denton, Elizabeth McGovern, William Fichtner, and more.

Viewers of AMC's Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches have gotten a sense of how the clandestine organization operates – or, at least, they think they have. That's going to be put to the test in a very bug way beginning Sunday, October 26th, when the latest entry in "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe," Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order, hits our screens. The series spotlights the secretive society and how the men and women who comprise the Talamasca are responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe. Along with the release of the official trailer, we also have an official image gallery spotlighting the cast, which includes Nicholas Denton, Elizabeth McGovern, William Fichtner, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Celine Buckens, and Jason Schwartzman. In case you're wondering just how much the series will connect with the "Immortal Universe," the series also has Eric Bogosian and Justin Kirk reprising their roles from Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire.

Denton stars as Guy Anatole; on the cusp of graduating law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.

McGovern's Helen is a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca, and the leader of its New York Motherhouse; Fichtner's Jasper is a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca's London Motherhouse; Richardson-Sellers's Olive is a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca; Buckens's Doris is strong-willed and with an old soul, she lives with a coven of witches on a houseboat; while Schwartzman's Burton is a charming, rakish vampire, leading a cloistered life in a luxurious Upper West Side penthouse. Of course, Bogosian is reprising his IWTV role as Daniel Molloy, with Kirk returning as Talamasca agent Raglan James.

AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca is executive produced by director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire), who also serve as co-showrunners, award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe," and Tom Williams, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

