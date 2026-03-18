Posted in: MGM Television, TV | Tagged: mgm, The Westies

The Westies: MGM+ Series From "Narcos" Creator Debuts This July

MGM+ announced a July 12th premiere date for its 1980s-set crime drama, The Westies, and released the first series key art poster.

Article Summary The Westies premieres July 12 on MGM+, telling the gritty story of the infamous 1980s Hell’s Kitchen gang.

Starring J.K. Simmons and Titus Welliver, the series is created by Narcos mastermind Chris Brancato.

Set during the construction of the Javitz Center, rivalries with the Italian mafia fuel the high-stakes drama.

The Westies mixes Sopranos vibes with Peaky Blinders flair, promising top-tier storytelling and music.

The Westies is coming to MGM+ in July, and it could be poised to become a breakout hit this summer. Starring J.K. Simmons, Titus Welliver, Tom Brittney, and Jessica Frances Dukes, the series is from Narcos creator Chris Brancato. It tells the story of the Irish gang that gave people fits in 1980's New York City, mainly in Hells' Kitchen. It is set around the construction of the Jacob Javitz Convention Center and how The Westies had to fight the five families of the Italian mafia to secure the financial windfall they were about to receive. think Sopranos mixed with Peaky Blinders and what could be one of the best soundtracks of all time.

The Westies Is A Very Interesting Story

The Westies is Brancato's third series for MGM+, following Godfather of Harlem and Hotel Cocaine. It is co-written by Michael Panes. Jennifer Ebell, EVP, Television Distribution at Fifth Season, who is distributing the series globally, said: "With The Westies, Chris Brancato and Michael Panes have created exactly the kind of premium crime series we know audiences and buyers respond to. It's sharp, character-driven storytelling set against the gritty pulse of 1980s New York, with all the ambition and edge you want from a world like this. We're confident the series will cut through and connect with viewers globally." MGM+ revealed the first art for the series today as well.

Not the most exciting image, but it gets the point across. This is going to be my new obsession this summer, I can already tell. With that cast and subject matter, this should be high on anyone's radar. MGM+ has built a small but quality roster of shows to hang its hat on, and this could serve as a centerpiece that gets many to try the service for the first time. I have extremely high hopes for this one.

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