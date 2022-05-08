AEW Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Brackets Revealed

Riho won her match on AEW Rampage this week, defeating Yuka Sakazaki to nab the one remaining named slot in the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Riho now joins seven other women in the tournament, with the first-round matches set. Riho will take on Ruby Soho in the first round of the women's tournament, Hikaru Shida will face Red Velvet, Toni Storm will square off with Jamie Hayter, and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. get the honor of competing against The Joker.

Who will be The Joker in the women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament? The most obvious bet is Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon, who has been free of her 90-Day non-compete clause with WWE for a while and has long been expected to get signed by AEW. Another option is Candice LeRea, whose contract with WWE recently expired, making her immediately eligible to sign with another company. LeRae and husband Johnny Gargano, also a free agent, had a baby back in February and have been enjoying time at home since then, but she could show up on Dynamite to compete in the tournament… which The Chadster would find to be just so unfair. Would you really literally stab Vince McMahon right in the back like that, Candice?

If LeRea is The Joker on the women's side, that would make Gargano likely to be The Joker for the men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Samoa Joe is set to face The Joker in the first round in the men's brackets, with Rey Fenix taking on Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole competing against Dax Harwood, and Jeff Hardy squaring off with Darby Allin in the other first-round matches. If not Gargano, another likely Joker could be the former Cesaro, who recently updated his Twitter bio and who is also a free agent. Then again, WWE could swerve viewers and not debut a new star at all, instead bringing back someone who's been out of action for a while, like Miro.

Whatever happens, The Chadster is sure it will be just so disrespectful to WWE and everything Vince McMahon has done for the wrestling business, but what else would you expect from Tony Khan, whose number one goal is to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE by producing exciting competition to The Chadster's beloved WWE. Check out more highlights from AEW Rampage this week below:

