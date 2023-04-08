Tales of the Jedi: Filoni Confirms Season 2 at Star Wars Celebration During The Clone Wars panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023, Dave Filoni confirmed a second season of Disney+'s Tales of the Jedi.

Last fall, "Star Wars" fans were treated to the six-part animated anthology series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. With Dave Filoni at the helm, the first season split its focus between Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku as we learned about key moments from their respective & shared pasts. Over the course of the season, we witnessed such events as the birth of Ahsoka to a look at Padawan Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) on a mission with Jedi Dooku. Well, it sounds like one season wasn't quite enough for Filoni, who announced near the end of a panel celebrating the 15th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars that a second season was on the way. "'Tales of the Jedi' was so fun the first time, I decided to do some more," Filoni confirmed. The news comes in the middle of a weekend filled with updates on upcoming streaming series and film projects. On the animated front, fans also have the second season of Star Wars: Visions to look forward to – a series that's set to have its own panel during Star Wars Celebration's Monday programming schedule.

With the six-episode animated anthology series originally premiering on October 26, 2022, here's a look back at the official trailer for Lucasfilm's Tales Of The Jedi (with all episodes currently streaming on Disney+):

"I am just beyond honored to step back into Ahsoka's boots and breathe life into her again for 'Tales of the Jedi,' Ashley Eckstein (The Clone Wars) shared with the Sci-Fi & Fantasy Gazette during an interview ahead of the series premiere. "Dave Filoni promises me I would always be the voice of Ahsoka in animation, and I'm thrilled to return and so excited. The shorts are beautiful. The stories are wonderful. I can't wait to share them with everyone."

And how did it feel knowing that she got to share the character with Rosario Dawson, who first portrayed the character in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett ahead of her own solo spinoff series? "Yeah, it's very exciting. It's something I always approach with so much gratitude. I don't look at what I'm not doing, I look at what I have been able to do. Every new opportunity, I'm so grateful for," Eckstein explained. "I'm honored to be able to do 'Tales of the Jedi,' and when I'm not filling Ahsoka's boots in animation, I've made it my, literally, life's goal to be a real-life version of her day in and day out. She's a piece of my heart and soul and guides my everyday decisions. I'm thrilled to be able to carry out Ahsoka's legacy in my daily work as well. I can't wait to share that show with everyone."