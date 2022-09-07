Tales of the Walking Dead S01E05 Images: Walkers Not The Only Problem

After last week's impressive examination of one of the key foundational themes of the TWD universe (check out our review/recap of S01E04 "Amy; Dr. Everett" here), AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead appears to be returning to the theme that the living are more dangerous than dead based on the following preview images and overview for S01E05 "Davon" (directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Channing Powell). Jessie T. Usher (The Boys) finds himself in a strange town with no memory and a whole lot of people looking for revenge. Are there larger forces at play… or is he the murderer that the townspeople claim he is? Take a look:

Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 5 "Davon": In a noir-ish fractured-memory thriller, a young stranger suddenly wakes up in a dangerous, foreign town with no memory of how he got there; he must piece together fragments of his broken mind to uncover why the townspeople accuse him of murder. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Channing Powell.

Here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC & AMC+'s Tales of the Walking Dead:

Tales of the Walking Dead consists of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view — but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead.

AMC Networks' anthology series stars Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse, Six), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, Harlots), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan) Jessie T. Usher (Shaft, The Boys), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), and more.

Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard), and Ron Underwood (Big Shot) will each direct one episode, with series producer Michael Satrazemis (TWD, Fear TWD) set to direct three episodes. Produced by AMC Studios, the anthology series is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe, and showrunner Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.