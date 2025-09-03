Posted in: TV | Tagged: chainsaw man, Tatsuki Fujimoto

Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 Animated Anthology Series Coming to Prime Video

Set for Amazon's Prime Video, Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 is an anthology series that adapts some of the Chainsaw Man creator's early works.

Prime Video announced the exclusive global premiere of Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26, an anthology anime series adapting eight short stories created by visionary manga artist and creator of Chainsaw Man, Tatsuki Fujimoto, when he was between the ages of 17 and 26. The series will launch globally on November 7, 2025. Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 is the latest addition to Prime membership, with Variety first reporting the news.

The anthology features eight distinctive stories from the creator of Fire Punch, Chainsaw Man, and Look Back. A Couple Clucking Chickens Were Still Kickin' in the Schoolyard tells the tale of two survivors' bond in a post-apocalyptic world, while Sasaki Stopped a Bullet explores the intense emotions of adolescence. Love is Blind presents a sci-fi romantic comedy about love on a cosmic scale, and Shikaku follows an unhinged assassin girl's twisted love story. Mermaid Rhapsody weaves a touching romance between a boy and a mermaid centered around an underwater piano. In contrast, Woke-Up-as-a-Girl Syndrome delves into finding one's true self beyond gender norms. Nayuta of the Prophecy chronicles the journey of siblings bound by a harsh destiny, and Sisters depicts rivalry, conflict, and growth between artistically inclined sisters.

The project brings together seven acclaimed directors, including Tetsuaki Watanabe (Blue Lock), Nobuyuki Takeuchi (Fireworks, Should We See It from the Side or the Bottom?), and Kazuaki Terasawa (The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2), along with six leading animation studios: ZEXCS, Lapin Track, GRAPH77, 100studio, Studio Kafka, and P.A.WORKS.

"We are thrilled to bring 'Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26' to Prime members worldwide," said Thomas Dubois, Head of French and Japanese Originals at Prime Video. "Working with an array of talented creators, we've brought to life these early short stories that represent the creative origins of Tatsuki Fujimoto, a young Japanese manga artist known for crafting unique worlds and singular narratives like Chainsaw Man and Look Back. We believe this collection of eight exceptional stories, spanning genres from fantasy and action to human drama, will captivate audiences globally with its distinctive storytelling."

"Having my works from my student years being adapted into anime made me anxious, wondering if this was really okay, and if these works might have relied too heavily on others' inspiration," said Tatsuki Fujimoto, creator of the original manga. "However, although I haven't seen them yet, I believe that through the work of talented directors, they have become proper, well-crafted pieces."

Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 Overview

"A Couple Clucking Chickens Were Still Kickin' in the Schoolyard"

Director and Screenplay: Seishiro Nagaya | Character Design: Moaang | Animation Production: ZEXCS

Voice Cast: Kensho Ono, Shion Sakurai, Kazuki Ura, Kimiko Saito, Mitsuo Iwata

"Sasaki Stopped a Bullet"

Director: Nobukage Kimura | Screenplay: Teruko Utsumi | Character Design: Naho Kozono | Animation Production: Lapin Track

Voice Cast: Toshiki Kumagai, Chika Anzai, Yoichi Okano

"Love is Blind"

Director: Nobuyuki Takeuchi | Screenplay: Teruko Utsumi | Character Design: Tomoko Mori | Animation Production: Lapin Track

Voice Cast: Shun Horie, Shion Wakayama, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Takahiro Yamamoto, Junichi Suwabe, Mamiko Noto

"Shikaku"

Director and Screenplay: Naoya Ando | Character Design: MYOUN | Animation Production: GRAPH77

Voice Cast: Kana Hanazawa, Tomokazu Sugita

"Mermaid Rhapsody"

Director: Tetsuaki Watanabe | Screenplay: Tatsuo Kobayashi | Character Design: Nozomi Shimazaki | Animation Production: 100studio

Voice Cast: Chiaki Kikuta, Eri Yukimura

"Woke-Up-as-a-Girl Syndrome"

Director and Screenplay: Kazuaki Terasawa | Character Design: Kohei Tokuoka | Animation Production: Studio Kafka

Voice Cast: Yuki Sakakihara, Maki Kawase, Seiichiro Yamashita

"Nayuta of the Prophecy"

Director and Screenplay: Tetsuaki Watanabe | Character Design: Hisashi Higashijima | Animation Production: 100studio

Voice Cast: Hitomi Sasaki, Yohei Matsuoka

"Sisters"

Director: Osamu Honma | Screenplay: Yoko Yonaiyama | Character Design: Haruka Sagawa | Animation Production: P.A.WORKS

Voice Cast: Runa Nakashima, Tomo Nakai, Tomohiko Imai

