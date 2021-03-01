Taylor Swift Calls Out Netflix, Ginny & Georgia for "Horse S**t" Line

Calling out a line in the Netflix series for being "deeply sexist," "lazy," and "horse shit," singer Taylor Swift is calling out the writers and producers of Ginny & Georgia. During the scene in question, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) says during an argument with her mother Georgia (Brianne Howey), "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift." On Monday, the "Swifties" (Taylor Swift fans) learned how their favorite singer felt about the joke- and Swift held nothing back, tweeting, "Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn't look cute on you 💔 Happy Women's History Month I guess."

Here's a look at Swift's tweet from earlier today. Make sure to notice that ten-ton "Miss Americana" drop that Swift saves until the end- a nice little "reminder" to the streaming service that's she's been good to the streaming service so allowing that to happen "doesn't look cute on you." Probably something Netflix might want to smooth over if they want to keep staying in the Swift business:

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn't look cute on you 💔 Happy Women's History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

Angsty and awkward fifteen year old Ginny Miller often feels more mature than her thirty year old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller. After years on the run, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they've never had… a normal life. But it's not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia's past threatens her and her family's new way of life… and Georgia will do anything to protect her family.