Taylor Swift Gets Birthday Love From The NFL; Music Video BTS Clips

The NFL wished Taylor Swift a happy birthday in a video spotlighting Swift and Jason Kelce; music video behind-the-scenes clips released.

In case you haven't heard, today is singer, songwriter, and global phenomenon Taylor Swift's birthday, so we would be remiss if we didn't have at least one post to honor the special occasion. Thankfully, we have two very cool reasons to post – with the first reason coming courtesy of the NFL. Because if there is anyone out there who should be giving Swift her flowers, it's the professional football league. In case you need a refresher, Swift and Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce are in a pretty serious relationship – one that's seen Swift attend a number of Kelce's games. That has translated to huge ratings boosts for the NFL and the networks carrying those Chiefs games, tons of money being made off of merch, a dominant presence on social media, and the league in terms of pop culture exposure outside of professional sports. So we weren't surprised when the NFL posted a tribute video to both Swift and Kelce, spotlighting highlights of their time together during the season (to the tune of "All of Me," performed by Toby Gad and Celina Sharma).

"karma is the guy on the @Chiefs saying happy bday to me 🎶 #taylorswift #traviskelce #nfl #kansascitychiefs," read the caption to the NFL's TikTok post from earlier today, extending birthday wishes to Swift:

In honor of the special day, fans subscribing to Swift's YouTube Channel were treated to some behind-the-scenes looks at work on a number of music videos: "Karma," "I Can See You (From The Vault)," "Fortnight," "Bejeweled," "Anti-Hero," and "Cardigan." That means getting a chance to see and hear from Ice Spice, Joey King, Taylor Lautner, Presley Cash, Post Malone, Ethan Hawke, Josh Charles, Laura Dern, Jack Antonoff, HAIM, Pat McGrath, Dita von Teese, Mike Birbiglia, John Early, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, and more – here's a look:

