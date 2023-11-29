Posted in: Audio Dramas, streaming, TV | Tagged: Joe Rogan, spotify, spotify wrapped, taylor swift

Taylor Swift, Joe Rogan Top Spotify Wrapped 2023 Global, U.S. Lists

Here's a look at who topped Spotify Wrapped 2023, with Taylor Swift and Joe Rogan scoring big on the music and podcast fronts.

Article Summary Taylor Swift shines as Spotify's Global Top Artist of 2023 with over 26.1 billion streams.

Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" blooms as the Top Global Song, garnering 1.6 billion listens.

Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" remains the most-streamed album worldwide for the second year.

Joe Rogan wins the global top podcast spot for a fourth consecutive year with his show.

With December right around the corner, we're getting to that time when everyone & anyone is going to hit us with a ton of stats telling us all of the things that we loved watching and listening to over the past year. And that's exactly what Spotify did earlier today, with Spotify Wrapped 2023 offering a rundown of the "Top Global Artists of 2023," "Top Global Songs of 2023," "Top Global Albums of 2023," and "Top Global Podcasts of 2023" among the 574 million listeners around the world over the past year (along with a look what was trending in the U.S. over the past year). While there's a whole lot to celebrate in the trends you're about to see for a number of musical artists and podcasters, it's clear that Taylor Swift and Joe Rogan are still reigning at the top of their respective mountains.

Here's a look at Spotify honoring Swift as Global Top Artist of the Year, followed by a rundown of the top songs, artists, albums & podcasts from over the past year – on both the global scale as well as how things trended in the U.S.:

Spotify 2023 Wrapped Global Top Lists

Reimagined rereleases, record-breaking world tours, and colorful friendship bracelets—fans everywhere will be thrilled to see Taylor Swift as this year's top artist, with more than 26.1 billion global streams since January 1. Taking second place was reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny, who also had a standout year with a new album, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana. Rounding up the top five were The Weeknd, Drake, and Peso Pluma.

The top song of the year, Miley Cyrus's record-breaking "Flowers," had incredible momentum from the day of its debut through the summer months and now counts more than 1.6 billion streams globally. In the second and third spots are "Kill Bill" by SZA and "As It Was" by Harry Styles. The fourth and fifth spots come from Jung Kook with "Seven (feat. Latto)," and Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma with "Ella Baila Sola."

Listeners looked to the past in choosing which albums to play, as several of this year's top-five albums were released prior to 2023. The most-streamed album of the year for the second year in a row was Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny, with more than 4.5 billion streams globally, followed by Taylor Swift's album Midnights. SZA takes the third spot with SOS. In the fourth and fifth spots are Starboy by The Weeknd and MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO by Karol G.

Spotify is the most-used audio podcast platform in many key markets around the world and is also the number-one podcast publisher in the U.S., according to the most recent Edison Research data. And for the fourth time in a row, The Joe Rogan Experience takes the honor of top podcast of the year globally. In second place for the second year is Call Her Daddy, and in third, Huberman Lab, followed by anything goes with emma chamberlain and On Purpose with Jay Shetty.

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

Top Podcasts Globally

Spotify 2023 Wrapped U.S. Top Lists

U.S. Most-Streamed Artists

U.S. Most-Streamed Songs

U.S. Most-Streamed Albums

Top Podcasts in the U.S.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!