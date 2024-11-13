Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: jason sudeikis, ted lasso

Ted Lasso Season 3 Haters "Don't Have Imaginations": Jason Sudeikis

In a published oral history of Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis makes clear how he feels about those continuing to beat up on Season 3.

Well, that's definitely one way to get folks to stop asking about a fourth season of Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly's hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. As rumblings of a potential return continue to grow, it's Sudeikis' reaction to Season 3 critics that's getting some attention. In Jeremy Egner's oral history look at the Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ series (Believe: The Untold Story Behind Ted Lasso, The Show That Kicked Its Way Into Our Hearts), the author addresses how there were some viewers who felt that the core character that they enjoyed seeing together over the previous two seasons were too spread out during Season 3 and that there were too many storyline plates spinning for them to invest in any one storyline.

"Much like live theater, the show, especially Season 3, was asking the audience to be an active participant," responded Sudeikis in his quote from the book. "Some people want to do that; some people don't. Some people want to judge—they don't want to be curious." As for those who called how the show over the course of the season and after its finale, Sudeikis didn't hold back when it came to sharing his thoughts on them. "I'll never understand people who will go on talking about something so brazenly that they, in my opinion, clearly don't understand. And God bless 'em for it; it's not their fault. They don't have imaginations and they're not open to the experience of what it's like to have one."

We know some will disagree with Sudeikis' response, but we can't disagree with an artist defending their work—especially in a social media age where everyone knows how to do everything better than everyone else. As for the possibility of another season, that still remains to be seen – but Sudeikis sounds happy with where everyone was left by the time the credits rolled on Season 3. "Everybody's in better shape than when they started. Like a good Boy or Girl Scout at a campsite, we left it better than we found it. And if you don't see that in that show, then I don't know what show you're watching," he added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!