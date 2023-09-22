Posted in: Cartoon Network, Max, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cartoon network, preview, teen titans, teen titans go

Teen Titans GO! Shifts Into Crossover Overdrive for WB 100th (Preview)

Security is key in this mega-crossover preview clip from Cartoon Network's Teen Titans GO! "Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Special."

It was back in August when we first learned that Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and Cyborg would be continuing its eighth season this weekend in a big way. In the Teen Titans GO! "Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Special," our fivesome pays a visit to the famed studio lot – and apparently end up becoming tour guides in the process. With Warner Bros. Discovery in the midst of celebrating 100 years of… well… itself… in all of its various forms, you can only imagine the crossover possibilities that are in play. Well, you don't have to imagine too much because – so far – we've seen that Gremlins, The Flintstones, The Jetsons, Daffy Duck, and others will be making appearances. But if you're looking for a better appreciation of just how many familiar faces have found their way into this anniversary event, look no further than the preview clip we have waiting for you below.

In this scene, our Titans take their roles as tour guides very seriously – especially when it comes to security (unfortunately for Daffy). And no one gets a pass – even Blue Beetle gets a pat down. And don't think for one second that things get too "friendly" on the set of Central Perk, either. With Teen Titans GO! "Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Special" set to hit screens this Saturday, September 23rd, here's an extended sneak preview featuring a line-up of guest stars that would take another ten minutes to list here – that's how impressive it is. Take a look…

"Cartoon Network presents the best in animation for all generations with iconic, creator-driven shows," said Michael Ouweleen, president of Cartoon Network and Boomerang. "This fall is no exception as we premiere new seasons and series from the talented crews at Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe."

