Teen Wolf Cast Share Their Feelings on Movie Reunion in New Featurette With the film set to premiere on January 26th, the cast of Teen Wolf discusses what it's like reuniting for Paramount+'s movie sequel.

For some, two weeks might be a long time to wait for their show to return for a new season. But when you're talking about a series returning after having been off of our screens for years, fourteen days feels like three blinks of an eye. We're pretty sure that's how Teen Wolf fans have been feeling, having waited six years for their show to stage a movie return. And that's exactly what they're getting on January 26th with the release of Paramount+'s Teen Wolf: The Movie. For this go-around, we get to take a break from looking at the film to focus on the returning cast and what it's been like for them to return to "the hunt" once more.

So for a chance to reconnect with the cast as they reconnect on the set for Teen Wolf: The Movie, here's a look at the first episode of Behind Beacon Hills, "The Pack Is Back" (followed by a look back at what we know about the movie so far):

The cast of Teen Wolf: The Movie includes Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry. Now here's a look at the official trailer, followed by a look back at the previously-released first-look clip (with the film hitting screens on January 26, 2023):

In Paramount+'s Teen Wolf: The Movie, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM's Orion Television, a terrifying new evil has emerged in Beacon Hills, calling for the return of Alpha Werewolf Scott McCall (Posey) to reunite once again the Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and other shapeshifters of the night. With new allies and trusted friends like Derek Hale (Hoechlin), Lydia Martin (Roden), Jackson Whittemore (Haynes), Malia Tate (Hennig), and the return of a long-lost love, Scott and his pack just might stand a chance.

