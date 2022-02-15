Teen Wolf: The Movie – Check Out Who's Returning (& Who Isn't So Far)

Nearly five months after the franchise's return was first announced, Paramount+, MTV Entertainment Studios, and MGM's Orion Television announced today that most of the original cast of the iconic series Teen Wolf would be reuniting for Teen Wolf: The Movie. In addition, original series writer & producer Jeff Davis will write and executive produce the all-new series Wolf Pack (and will also serve as showrunner and director for the pilot of the live-action Aeon Flux for the streaming service). In addition, the entire 100-episode series library is currently available to stream on Paramount+ in key global markets.

The returning cast for the films includes Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar. Former series regulars Dylan O'Brien and Arden Cho are not returning for the revival, with Deadline Hollywood reporting from sources that Cho (the only actress of color among the show's four female series regulars) "was offered half the salary presented to her three counterparts, leading to her decision to pass." While sources are also saying that Tyler Hoechlin (Superman & Lois) is also most likely to not return, "his status appears to be in flux" (with additional casting to be announced soon).

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it, a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, were-coyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced. "'Teen Wolf' was a global cultural phenomenon that spawned one of the largest and most loyal fandoms – we are thrilled to partner with the incredibly talented Jeff Davis to reward the fans, reignite this franchise with an original movie, and launch a brand new series 'Wolf Pack' for Paramount+," said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.